Los Angeles Lakers clear Anthony Davis, will play against Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) suffered a sprained right thumb during last week's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers cleared superstar big man Anthony Davis for Wednesday's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

The team announced Wednesday that Davis, who suffered a sprained right thumb in last week's preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets, will play against the Warriors.

Davis tested the thumb injury during Tuesday's practice and felt fine after the Lakers' morning shootaround Wednesday.

"I kind of knew [it wasn't serious]," Davis told reporters. "I knew it was just a jam. ... It felt fine at practice today."

Davis injured his thumb during Saturday's 91-77 loss to the Nets in Shenzhen and was held out of Monday's preseason win over the Warriors. He sustained the injury while swatting at the ball midway through the first quarter.

The Lakers' All-Star big man initially remained in the game after getting the thumb taped during a timeout. He later went to the locker room between the first and second quarters and returned with an ice pack taped to his right hand.

Davis finished with six points on 2-of-7 shooting, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 12 minutes. Both of his scores came off assists by LeBron James.

The Lakers will play preseason contests against the Warriors on Wednesday and Friday before opening their regular season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 22.