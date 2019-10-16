Celtics rookie Carsen Edwards hits eight 3-pointers in third quarter vs. Cavaliers

Boston Celtics rookie Carsen Edwards is averaging 15.3 points per game this preseason. Photo courtesy of NBA Media

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics rookie Carsen Edwards went off for eight 3-pointers in the third quarter of a preseason win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Edwards scored a game-high 30 points in the 118-95 win Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The Celtics held a 55-45 lead entering the third frame before Edwards exploded.

He hit his first 3-pointer of the quarter 39 seconds into the frame, igniting a run of six consecutive made shots from downtown. Edwards missed his seventh 3-point attempt of the quarter before splashing in his eighth and ninth attempts.

Edwards made 8 of 11 of his 3-point attempts in the quarter. He had 26 points in the third frame.

"I just continue to try to make the right play," Edwards told reporters. "I had a good rhythm going and saw some shots fall. My teammates kept looking for me."

Tremont Waters scored 24 points and had seven assists for the Celtics. Collin Sexton scored 20 points and had two assists and two rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland and Jordan Clarkson chipped in 16 points and 15 points, respectively, for the Cavaliers.

Edwards was a second round pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Celtics in June.

The Celtics face the 76ers at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.