Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis suffers sprained thumb

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis sustained a thumb injury during the Lakers' preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and didn't return to the contest. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis suffered a right thumb sprain in the first half of the team's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Davis didn't return to the game after suffering the thumb injury. The team announced Sunday that the big man will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury.

Davis sustained the injury while swatting at the ball midway through the first quarter against the Nets. He started the preseason game at center as the Lakers deployed a small-ball starting lineup, matching him with LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley and Danny Green.

The former New Orleans Pelicans star initially remained in the game after getting the thumb taped during a timeout. He later went to the locker room between the first and second quarters and returned with an ice pack taped to his right hand.

Davis finished with six points on 2-of-7 shooting, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 12 minutes. Both of his scores came off assists by James.

Through two preseason games this year, Davis was averaging 19 points on 50 percent shooting, six rebounds, 3.5 assists and a block in 22 minutes per game.

The Lakers' next preseason matchup is Monday at Staples Center against the Golden State Warriors.