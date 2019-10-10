Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo crushes windmill dunk on Jazz

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won the 2018-2019 NBA MVP award after averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for a game-high 22 points and had an electric windmill dunk in a Milwaukee Bucks preseason win against the Utah Jazz.

The "Greek Freak" took flight for his best slam of the night in the third quarter of the 133-99 win Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks led 74-48 with 7:37 remaining in the quarter when Antetokounmpo hit the runway.

Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo led a breakaway during the sequence. He held the ball on the right flank before flipping the ball to a running Antetokounmpo. The "Greek Freak" took one dribble before jumping over the paint. He put the ball in his right hand and did a full arm rotation, completing the windmill finish before falling to the ground.

Antetokounmpo had another nasty dunk in the first quarter. The Bucks star drove into the lane for a powerful one-handed finish over several defenders during that slam.

The "Greek Freak" also had 11 rebounds and four assists in the win. Tony Bradley led the Jazz with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bucks face the Dallas Mavericks in another preseason game at 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Jazz face the New Orleans Pelicans in the preseason at 8 p.m. Friday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.