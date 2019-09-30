Los Angeles Clippers stars Paul George (L) and Montrezl Harrell (R) will team up for what is expected to be one of the best defenses in the league during the 2019-2020 NBA season. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is set to miss the NBA preseason as he recovers from off-season shoulder surgeries.

George provided an update on his shoulders during Clippers media day Sunday in Los Angeles. The All-Star forward had right shoulder surgery in May. He had left shoulder surgery in June.

"I'm pretty good," George told reporters. "I'll be in camp starting this week. Nothing [full] contact."

George told NBA TV he is 85 to 90 percent healthy, but is still working on his range. George told ESPN he is targeting a November return.

"I will be out of the preseason," George said. "As of now, I'll be out of October fully, but who knows? We'll see. In the November range is our target date."

George, 29, joined the Clippers in a July trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The nine-year veteran averaged a career-high 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game last season.

Kawhi Leonard -- who signed with the Clippers as a free agent in July -- said he is entering the season fully healthy. The two-time NBA Finals MVP won the second championship of his career last season with the Toronto Raptors. Leonard was limited to 60 regular season games in 2018-2019 while with Toronto, due to a lingering quad injury.

The Clippers open the 2019-2020 season with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers Oct. 22 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Clippers begin the preseason with a game against the Houston Rockets at 1 a.m. EDT Friday in Honolulu, Hawaii.