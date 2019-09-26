Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma out indefinitely with foot injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (R) suffered the foot injury while working with Team USA this summer. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is out indefinitely due to a stress reaction in his left foot, the team announced Thursday.

Kuzma suffered the foot injury while he was working with Team USA this summer at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, according to the team. He hasn't been cleared for full practice or game participation and is expected to miss at least the first three weeks of training camp.

Training camp opens Saturday for the Lakers, who will travel to China in October to play in two preseason games against the Brooklyn Nets as part of the NBA's international preseason schedule. Los Angeles will play on Oct. 10 in Shanghai and Oct. 12 in Shenzhen.

Kuzma will travel with the Lakers to China and is scheduled to undergo an MRI when the team returns from the trip, the team said. A status update will be announced at that time.

Kuzma averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Lakers last season.

The Lakers also announced that rookie guard Talen Horton-Tucker continues to receive treatment for a stress reaction in his right foot. He will have limited participation in training camp, according to the team.

Rookie forward Jordan Caroline underwent a successful procedure on his fifth metatarsal on Sept. 6. The Lakers said he is expected to miss 10 to 12 weeks.