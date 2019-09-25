Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving suffers facial fracture at practice facility

Former Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was elbowed in the face during a pickup game at the Brooklyn Nets' practice facility on Tuesday. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving suffered a left-side facial fracture after being elbowed in the face during a workout at the team's practice facility, the team announced Wednesday.

The Nets labeled Irving as day-to-day with the injury.

Brooklyn sent Irving to the hospital for further evaluation Tuesday after he was injured during a pickup game. League sources told the New York Daily News that Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson accompanied him to the hospital following the injury.

The Nets signed Irving in July after two seasons with the Boston Celtics. He had to wear a protective mask during games to protect a previous facial fracture, including early in the 2017-18 campaign after he was elbowed by former teammate Aron Baynes.

The team officially opens training camp Saturday. The Nets will take part in the NBA's preseason China Games, facing the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 10 in Shanghai and Oct. 12 in Shenzhen.

Brooklyn will open the 2019-20 regular season on Oct. 23 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.