Ex-Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett shot, killed

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett, who also played in the Big3 summer league this year, died on Sunday at age 37.

Dallas police issued a statement saying that Emmett was approached by two suspects while sitting in his car in front of his Dallas residence. The men flashed a handgun and an altercation ensued, during which he was shot as he fled the area.

According to police, a passerby found Emmett near his house and called 911. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said witnesses saw two men flee the scene in a white Chrysler.

"The Big3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett," the Big3 said in a statement Monday. "Andre was a member of the Big3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness toward others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around."

Emmett, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, was named a consensus All-American in 2004 with the Red Raiders. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game that season under then-head coach Bob Knight.

The then-Seattle SuperSonics selected Emmett in the second round of the 2004 NBA Draft. He was later sent to the Memphis Grizzlies in a draft night trade.

After a brief career in the NBA, he made the move to overseas basketball, where he played professionally for multiple teams.

Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it. Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create. Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family. Rest In Peace, Dre. pic.twitter.com/exZOvAgDCA— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 23, 2019

Emmett was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame last year.