Andre Iguodala to remain away from team as Memphis Grizzlies look for trade

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies and veteran forward Andre Iguodala have reached an agreement to let him stay away from the team.

League sources told ESPN and the Daily Memphian on Monday that Iguodala will remain on the Grizzlies' roster, but he won't report to the team's training camp as the franchise pursues a potential trade with other NBA teams.

While he remains away from the team, Iguodala can continue private workouts at a location of his choosing. Memphis has no plans to negotiate a contract buyout and believes it can find a trade partner for Iguodala before the league's Feb. 6 deadline, according to ESPN.

"We're trying to figure out things on both sides," Iguodala told NBC Sports Bay Area. "They're trying to figure out some things, and I'm trying to figure out some things. As of today, we're on the same page. Camp opens the next week. We'll see. We're on the same page, though."

The Golden State Warriors traded Iguodala, who is due $17.2 million next season in the final year of his contract, and a lightly protected 2024 first-round draft pick to the Grizzlies in a salary-cutting move.

Iguodala, 35, advanced to the NBA Finals five consecutive times and won three championships with the Warriors. He is considered one of the league's top wing defenders.