Warriors' Stephen Curry to play in 2020 Olympics: 'That is the plan'

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) has never appeared in a game for Team USA in the Olympics. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry is committed to playing for Team USA in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"That is the plan, for sure," Curry told ESPN on Wednesday. "You know, obviously knock on wood, you don't want any injuries or things like that to interfere."

Curry has never appeared for the U.S. men's basketball team in the Olympics. He played for Team USA in multiple FIBA World Cup tournaments, which included two gold medal finishes, but withdrew from consideration for the 2016 Olympics in Brazil due to ankle and knee injuries.

"Definitely want to go," Curry said. "I've never been on the Olympic team. I've been on two World Cup championship gold-medal teams, but the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it."

Team USA recently finished seventh in the standings at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, the country's worst finish ever. The Americans' roster was compiled of players inserted into the lineup at the last minute after multiple stars backed out of the tournament.

Despite the lackluster finish from the U.S. men's squad at the World Cup, Curry believes the team can capture a gold medal next summer.

"We're still the best," Curry said. "If we get the guys that are supposed to be there, in terms of, you know, representing us in the Olympic stage and the commitment's been there, and I think it'll be there next year."

Curry, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time champion, averaged 27.3 points and 5.2 assists per game in 69 contests last season.