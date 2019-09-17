Golden State Warriors unveil six new jerseys for 2019-20 season

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors unveiled six jersey designs for the 2019-20 NBA season, the team's inaugural campaign at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

In a video posted Tuesday on social media, the Warriors revealed the new threads, including a new throwback jersey.

All Warriors practice and game jerseys, both home and away, will keep the Rakuten badge in the upper left corner. As part of Golden State's re-brand earlier this summer, four of the six jerseys that were shown featured the team's new logos and custom font.

The Warriors' "Association Edition" and "Icon Edition" jerseys, which were introduced before the 2010-11 season, feature the team's updated logo, highlighted by a more accurate portrayal of the eastern span of the Bay Bridge.

The "Classic Edition" jersey features "San Francisco" in gold letters against a white background with red, yellow and navy trim around the edges. The throwback jersey resembles the uniform worn by Wilt Chamberlain and the then-San Francisco Warriors upon the team's arrival to San Francisco from Philadelphia in 1962.

A throwback to the Warriors' original Bay Area jersey worn upon the team's arrival to SF from Philadelphia in 1962, the San Francisco Classic Edition jersey features the city's namesake across the chest. pic.twitter.com/e1fns1bnEl— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 17, 2019

A yellow version of the throwback uniform was worn by the Warriors during the 2009-10 season. Other jerseys unveiled included the team's "The City: Classic Edition," "The Town: City Edition" and "The Bay: Statement Edition."