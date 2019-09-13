Former Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston retires from NBA

Ex-Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston won three championships as a member of the Warriors. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Former Golden State Warriors veteran guard Shaun Livingston is retiring from basketball after 15 seasons in the NBA.

Livingston, 34, announced his retirement on social media Friday. He reached the NBA Finals in each of his five seasons with the Warriors and won three championships while playing in a key role during the team's title runs.

Livingston, who signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Warriors in 2017, was waived by Golden State this summer in a salary-cap move. League sources told the San Francisco Chronicle that the veteran guard could rejoin the Warriors in the front office.

"After 15 years in the NBA, I'm excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams," Livingston wrote on Instagram. "I wasn't supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others."

While playing for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2007, Livingston suffered a catastrophic knee injury, tearing his ACL, PCL and lateral meniscus as well as spraining his MCL and dislocating his patella.

Despite long medical odds, Livingston returned from the injury and played another 11 seasons in the league.

"The injury gave me a chance to find and prove to myself [and the world] that I wouldn't be defined by my circumstances," Livingston wrote. "With my time in the league what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered."

The Clippers selected Livingston with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. After sustaining his injury with the Clippers, he spent time with the Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Warriors and the then-Charlotte Bobcats.