Detroit Pistons agree to terms with Big3 MVP Joe Johnson

Former Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Johnson last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons and veteran swingman Joe Johnson agreed to terms on a contract after his standout performance in the Big3 summer league.

League sources told ESPN and the Detroit News on Thursday that Johnson is joining the Pistons on a partially guaranteed contract.

The deal is worth $2.6 million and has $220,000 in guaranteed money, according to ESPN. The contract will become fully guaranteed if Johnson remains on the roster past Jan. 7.

Johnson, 38, last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 campaign. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the Big3, the professional 3-on-3 summer league, and led his team, the Triplets, to the league championship.

In his most recent action in the NBA, Johnson averaged 6.8 points on 40.6 percent shooting in 55 games with the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets in the 2017-18 season.

Johnson, a seven-time All-Star, has averaged 16 points, four rebounds and 3.9 assists per game across 17 seasons in the NBA. He has spent time with the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Jazz and Rockets.