$560K worth of fake NBA championship rings seized at Los Angeles airport

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a wooden box containing 28 fake NBA championship rings during an inspection at Los Angeles International Airport.

Customs and Border Protection officials said in a news release Wednesday that the shipment of counterfeit rings were being transported from China to Arizona. Investigators believe the fake rings were intended to be sold as a collection.

"Scammers take advantage of collectors and pro basketball fans desiring to obtain a piece of sports history," Carlos C. Martel, CBP director of field operations in Los Angeles, said. "This seizure illustrates how CBP officers and import specialists protect not only trademarks, but most importantly, the American consumer."

The memorabilia included fake rings from the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs and several other NBA teams, according to the CBP. The rings, if genuine, would have been worth about $560,000.

It marked the second major bust involving counterfeit championship rings this year. In April, Customs and Border Protection officials announced it seized a 177-ring shipment from China.

The shipment, which included fake New York Yankees World Series rings and Super Bowl rings for the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, was worth about $12 million, according to TMZ.