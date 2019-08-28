WNBA legend Lisa Leslie wins BIG3 coach of the year

Former WNBA star Lisa Leslie coached the Triplets to a 7-1 record and into the BIG3 title game this season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- WNBA legend Lisa Leslie has been named the coach of the year in the BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball league composed of former NBA players and international players.

Leslie received the honor Tuesday after leading the Triplets to a 7-1 record and first-place regular-season finish. The Triplets battle Killer 3's in the Big3 title game Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Triplets star Joe Johnson was named Big3 MVP.

Leslie won three WNBA MVP awards, two WNBA titles and four Olympic gold medals during her playing career. She is the second consecutive woman to win BIG3 coach of the year honors after Nancy Lieberman won the award last season.

"BIG3 is proud and humbled to have such legendary basketball players as part of the league. Lisa and Joe have put in the work each and every day this season and the results speak for themselves," BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz said in a news release.

"Now we can't wait to see if they take home the biggest prize against Killer 3's on Sunday."

Leslie was hired in January. Johnson set a single-season record with a league-high 175 points this season for the Triplets. Johnson also led the league in assists, total field goals and 4-pointers.