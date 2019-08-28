Jeremy Lin (7) averaged 7.0 points per game and won his first NBA championship last season with the Toronto Raptors. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Veteran guard Jeremy Lin is headed to China after failing to land a job with an NBA franchise. He signed with the Beijing Ducks, of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The Ducks announced the signing Tuesday.

"Thanks to the NBA and everyone who's supported me the last nine years," Lin wrote on social media. "Will always cherish being able to rep Asians at the NBA level. Excited for the next step with the Beijing Ducks. Excited to make more history. Congrats lil bro on signing your contract extension on the same day!"

Lin, 31, entered the league by storm. He debuted in October 2010 with the Golden State Warriors before joining the New York Knicks the following season. Lin averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game in his first season with the Knicks, sparking the "Linsanity" craze.

The Stanford product went on to play for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. He averaged 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season with the Raptors, while winning the NBA Finals.

Lin averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game during his NBA tenure. His brother Joe plays for the Fubon Braves of the Super Basketball League in Taiwan.