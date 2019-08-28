Aug. 28 (UPI) -- NBA legend Dominique Wilkins posted a video of his daughter with spina bifida hitting basketball shots from her wheelchair, while praising her potential, strength and beauty.

Wilkins, 59, posted the video Tuesday on Instagram. His daughter JoJo's disability is the result of her spinal cord not developing properly. Paralysis is among the possible complications

Wilkins handed the ball off to his daughter before cheering her on from the side as she took shots. JoJo made three consecutive baskets. The video had nearly 40,000 views by Wednesday morning.

"When most people see my daughter JoJo, they see a wheelchair," Wilkins wrote on the post. "When I see her, I see potential, strength and beauty! She's just like every else. We all have challenges. They just come in different forms."

Fellow Basketball Hall of Famer Nate "Tiny" Archibald commented on Wilkins' post.

"Didn't even notice the wheelchair ... with that smile and her dad she'll be successful no matter what," Archibald wrote.

Wilkins was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006. The nine-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during his NBA career.