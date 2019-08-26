Caris LeVert agrees to $52.5M contract extension with Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) missed 42 games last season due to a dislocated right ankle. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a $52.5 million contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets.

League sources informed ESPN of the three-year pact Sunday. LeVert confirmed the extension on Twitter. LeVert, 25, also celebrated his birthday Sunday.

"No better feeling to start off Year 25. Brooklyn, I can't wait for what's next," LeVert tweeted.

The Nets star averaged a career-high 13.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 40 games last season. LeVert also posted 3.9 blocks and 1.1 steals per game for the 2018-2019 season. LeVert entered the league as the No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Michigan. He was originally drafted by the Indiana Pacers before being traded two weeks later for Thaddeus Young.

LeVert missed 42 games last season due to a dislocated right ankle.

He averaged 8.2 points per game during his rookie campaign before posted 12.1 points per game during his second season. LeVert had a $1.7 million salary last season. His new pact includes a $16.2 million salary in 2020-2021.