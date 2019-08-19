Former Cavaliers coach David Blatt has multiple sclerosis

David Blatt (R) coached LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers to an Eastern Conference title in his first season and was fired midway through the 2015-2016 season. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Blatt, 60, announced the diagnosis Monday on the Olympiakos website. He plans to continue coaching the Greek professional basketball club.

"Sometimes your life throws things at you, which in fact have no explanation, meaning or reason," Blatt wrote. "These are the moments that force you to recognize that you have to make choices that will test your true character.

"A few months ago I was diagnosed with PPMS (Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis). This disease has many forms and manifests in different ways in every person. It is an autoimmune disease, which can and does indeed change in many ways your quality and your ability to even perform basic functions in ways that have always seemed normal to you."

Blatt said he was overhwlemed by the initial shock and pain from the disease, but decided he wasn't going to "give up on anything."

He said the disease first manifested itself with weakness in his legs. He has also been dealing with fatigue, strength and balance issues. Blatt has a special training program for strength and balance and does swimming and aquatic exercises.

"From today and into the future ... It's easy to fall into depression and physical lethargy," Blatt wrote. "This battle is real and continuous and uninterrupted, as there is no cure for this disease. But they are not deadly. There are people who have to face much greater challenges and have to fight their own battles.

"Everyone must have the courage and determination not to give up, to move forward and live a life of the highest quality possible. Forget the 'why' in this case. It is not a question that can be answered. Focus on the aftermath."

Blatt coached the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference title in 2014-2015, before Cleveland lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. He was fired 41 games into the 2015-2016 season. Tyronn Lue took over for Blatt and led Cleveland to its first championship.

Blatt posted an 83-40 regular season record with the Cavaliers and 14-6 in the postseason.