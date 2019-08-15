Los Angeles Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins suffers torn ACL; could miss season

Former Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) suffered his third serious leg injury in the past year and a half. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins could miss next season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Cousins visited with team physicians Thursday in Los Angeles. Doctors confirmed the diagnosis, putting the four-time All-Star back in the rehab process for the third time in the last year and a half.

Cousins previously sustained an Achilles tear in January 2018 while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. After signing with the Golden State Warriors last off-season, he missed the first 45 games of last season rehabbing his Achilles.

The veteran big man then suffered a quad tear during Game 2 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers in April. Cousins sat out 14 playoff contests due to the injury.

Cousins was working out Monday in Las Vegas when he was forced to leave the court. According to ESPN, Cousins exited after "bumping knees" with another player.

The Lakers signed Cousins to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in July. He was expected to serve in a key role with the team after having further time to recover from his previous injuries. According to ESPN, there is no timetable for surgery.

In his nine NBA seasons, Cousins has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game with the Sacramento Kings, Pelicans and Warriors.