Aug. 14 (UPI) -- LeBron James, Kevin Durant and NBA legends -- including Michael Jordan -- are part of the four All-Decade teams announced by video game franchise NBA2K.

NBA2K released its selections Tuesday. Jordan and James were the only players to make two different lineups. Jordan joined Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Moses Malone in the All-1980's starting five. He joined Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, John Stockton, Karl Malone and Hakeem Olajuwon in the All-1990's starting five.

James was part of the All-2000's starting five, which also included Los Angeles Lakers legends Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Tim Duncan and Allen Iverson were also on the All-2000's squad.

The All-2010's starting five included James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Dwight Howard.

Every player in the All-1980's lineup won at least one championship. Iverson was the only player in the All-2000's lineup without a title.

The legendary teams are a new feature in NBA2K20. The teams will date back to the 1950's and 1960's.

NBA2K20 has a Sept. 6 release date. Two editions of the game feature Anthony Davis on the cover, while the legend version features Dwyane Wade on the cover.