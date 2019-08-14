Former All-Star Antawn Jamison joins Washington Wizards' front office

Former Washington Wizards forward Antawn Jamison was a two-time All-Star with the franchise. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Former Washington Wizards big man Antawn Jamison is returning to the franchise in a front-office role.

The Wizards announced Wednesday that Jamison was named the team's director of pro personnel. Jamison served as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers the last two seasons.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring Antawn back to the Wizards organization," Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said in a statement. "In addition to his strong feel for the game and basketball knowledge, he has always been a true professional and a dedicated worker. We look forward to him bringing those qualities to our front office."

Jamison will work with vice president of pro personnel Johnny Rogers on the team's NBA and G-League scouting, as well as the Wizards' international scouting efforts.

The Toronto Raptors selected Jamison in the first round (No. 4 overall) of the 1998 NBA Draft out of North Carolina but traded his draft rights to the Golden State Warriors. He spent the first five years of his NBA career with the Warriors before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

After one season with the Mavs, Jamison was traded to the Wizards. He played six seasons in Washington before closing his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers.

In 421 career games with the Wizards, Jamison averaged 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and was named an All-Star twice.