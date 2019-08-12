NBA releases official 2019-20 regular-season schedule

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James (C) and the Lakers will battle the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 22, the first day of the 2019-20 regular season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The NBA unveiled its 2019-20 regular-season schedule Monday as 29 other teams attempt to dethrone the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Zion Williamson and the new-look New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 22 to play the Raptors in the first game of the regular season. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers close the opening-night doubleheader with a matchup against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

In upcoming matchups featuring stars returning to their old teams, Lakers big man Anthony Davis will return to New Orleans and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is in Boston on Nov. 27.

Leonard will return to Toronto on Dec. 11 as the Clippers visit the Raptors. New Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker will play against his former team, the Charlotte Hornets, on Nov. 7. Utah Jazz off-season acquisition Mike Conley will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 15.

Clippers star Paul George will travel to Oklahoma City on Dec. 22. Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook will play the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Jan. 9.

The Lakers currently have the most national TV appearances on the schedule with 31. The Golden State Warriors have the second-most with 30. The Rockets and Clippers each have 26.

The NBA's Christmas Day slate features five games, with the Celtics visiting the Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks at the Philadelphia 76ers, the Rockets at the Warriors, the Clippers at the Lakers and the Pelicans at the Denver Nuggets.

The All-Star break will begin Feb. 14, with the 2020 All-Star Game scheduled for Feb. 16 in Chicago. The complete 2019-29 NBA schedule can be found here.