Golden State Warriors to sign Draymond Green to max contract extension

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green agreed to a four-year, $100 million max contract extension with the Warriors on Saturday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors are locking up All-Star forward Draymond Green to a max contract extension.

League sources told ESPN and the San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday that Green agreed to a four-year, $100 million maximum extension with the Warriors. It brings his contract's total length and value to five years and $118 million.

Green's new deal starts in the 2020-21 campaign, according to ESPN. The contract will pay him $22.2 million, $24 million, $25.8 million and $27.6 million over the next four seasons of the extension.

The three-time NBA champion was scheduled to become a free agent after the 2019-20 season. The deal keeps Green with the franchise through 2024.

Green, 29, has been on the NBA's All-Defensive first or second team in five consecutive seasons. He was the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

The Michigan State product averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in the 2018-19 regular season. In 22 playoff games last season, he averaged 13.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Warriors now have four All-Star players under contract for the next few years as the franchise shifts to the Chase Center in San Francisco. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, D'Angelo Russell and Green are locked up into the future.

Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million max contract with the Warriors this off-season. Golden State acquired Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. Russell reached a four-year, $117 million deal with the Warriors.