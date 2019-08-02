Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers to headline NBA's Christmas Day games

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and the new-look Clippers will play at Staples Center on Dec. 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The L.A. Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will play at Staples Center on Dec. 25, headlining this year's slate of NBA games on Christmas Day.

League sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times on Friday that LeBron James and the Lakers will take on the new-look Clippers on Christmas Day. The meeting pits James and new teammate Anthony Davis against new Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

James is likely to play in his 14th career Christmas game, which would break a tie with Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, Earl Monroe and Dolph Schayes for second-most ever, according to ESPN. Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant (16) is the only player to have played more.

James has scored 338 points on Christmas Day, which is third all-time behind Bryant (395) and Oscar Robertson (377).

Other games scheduled for Dec. 25 are the New Orleans Pelicans at the Denver Nuggets, while the Boston Celtics will travel to play the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors' matchup against the Celtics marks this year's NBA champions' first time playing on Christmas since 2001.

The Milwaukee Bucks will play at the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets at the new Chase Arena on Dec. 25, according to ESPN.