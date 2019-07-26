July 26 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers unveiled renderings of a privately-financed basketball arena that will tentatively open in Inglewood, Calif., in 2024.

"My goal is simple. I want the Clippers to have the best home in all of sports," Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer said in a news release. "What that means to me is an unparalleled environment for players, for fans, for sponsors and for the community of Inglewood.

"Our goal is to build a facility that re-sets fans' expectations while having a transformative impact on the city we will call home."

The Clippers' lease at the Staples Center expires after the 2023-24 season. The Clippers have played there since the arena opened in 1999.

The Clippers and rival Lakers both play at the Staples Center. The arena also hosts the Junior Basketball Association's Ballers, the NHL's Kings and the WNBA's Sparks.

The Inglewood Basketball & Entertainment Center will feature indoor/outdoor "sky gardens" which serve as "landscaped areas for food and beverage." The complex will also feature a concert stage, community basketball courts and a supersized LED screen.

The Clippers said the project is expected to create an estimated 10,000 construction jobs and more than 1,500 permanent jobs. The team also believes the complex will generate $268 million in economic activity for Inglewood annually.

"Over the past three years, the Ballmers and the Clippers have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to improving communities like Inglewood," Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said. "The Clippers' presence in our city will create a sustainable revenue source and boost civic pride, revitalizing our community for years to come."