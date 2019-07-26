July 26 (UPI) -- Undrafted center Tacko Fall agreed to sign with the Boston Celtics after an impressive Summer League performance for the team in Las Vegas.

Fall averaged 7.2 points, four rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in Las Vegas. The 7-foot-6 big man quickly became a fan favorite for his athleticism and skill.

Fall tweeted he was excited to join the Celtics' organization.

"There is still lots of work to be done to secure a spot on the active roster by the time the season starts," Fall wrote. "Gonna stay humble but I'm hungry and determined."

The Celtics announced they have signed C Tacko Fall. Here's a look at his #NBASummer League highlights pic.twitter.com/WebX195pbl— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 25, 2019

Fall would be one of the tallest players in NBA history if he makes the final roster. Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol were both 7 feet 7 inches tall.

Fall averaged 10.1 points and 7.6 rebounds in 115 games at the University of Central Florida from 2015 through 2019.

The Celtics also signed guards Max Strus and Tremont Waters to two-way contracts. Guard Javonte Green signed a two-year deal.