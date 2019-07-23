Pelicans' Zion Williamson agrees to shoe deal with Jordan Brand

July 23 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson agreed to a multiyear endorsement deal with Nike's Jordan Brand.

Williamson announced the news Tuesday on his Instagram page. League sources told the New York Times that the forward agreed to a seven-year, $75 million contract.

"Zion's incredible determination, character and play are inspiring," Charlotte Hornets principle owner and Jordan Brand founder, Michael Jordan, said in a statement. "He's an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would 'shock the world,' and asked us to believe him. We do."

Williamson joins Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum and Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins as athletes that have signed with the brand this summer.

"Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today," Williamson said in a statement. "He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can't express how happy and excited I am for this journey."

The Pelicans selected Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke. The Blue Devils star averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game last season and was named the Naismith College Player of the Year.

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul are among the current NBA players signed to Jordan Brand.