Veteran guard Justin Holiday to sign with Indiana Pacers

Former New York Knicks guard Justin Holiday has averaged 8.1 points since entering the NBA in 2012. FIle Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Veteran shooting guard Justin Holiday has agreed to join his brother, Aaron, and sign with the Indiana Pacers.

Holiday, 30, is expected to sign a one-year contract worth $4.8 million, according to The Athletic and the Indianapolis Star. He averaged 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 82 games (77 starts) with the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies last season.

Aaron Holiday was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and played in 50 games last season. A third brother, Jrue, was a first-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2009 and now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Justin Holiday was traded to the Grizzlies in January for Wayne Selden, MarShon Brooks and two second-round picks.

Holiday is expected to be a reserve behind Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb. The former Washington Huskie can also play small forward.

Holiday has averaged 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 357 career games.