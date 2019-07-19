Houston Rockets guard James Harden (R) and coach Mike D'Antoni watched the franchise fall short of the NBA Finals once again in 2019, losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Houston Rockets star James Harden says his team will win the NBA Finals and it will happen "soon."

Harden made the claim during an interview with the Houston Dynamo. He also announced he is acquiring an ownership stake in the Major League Soccer franchise, as well as a stake of the National Women's Soccer League's Houston Dash and BBVA Stadium on Thursday.

"I'm invested," Harden said. "This is my city. I'm here to stay. I know I need to bring a championship in basketball and I will.

"That's coming very, very soon."

Harden, 29, is entering his 11th season. The 2017-2018 NBA MVP led the NBA with 36.1 points per game last season, but watched his team lose to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Rockets shuffled the roster this off-season, acquiring former Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook and trading away star guard Chris Paul. Harden, Westbrook and Kevin Durant were teammates for three seasons while with the Thunder.

The Rockets haven't won a title since winning back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995, while being led by Hakeem Olajuwon. Houston has lost twice in the Western Conference finals during Harden's tenure with the franchise.

Harden signed a four-year contract extension with the Rockets in 2017. That deal gives Harden $228 million guaranteed through the 2022-2023 season. He has a $37.8 million salary in 2019-2020. Harden's salary escalates to $46.8 million in 2022-2023.

The Dynamo, Dash and BBVA Stadium investor group also includes Gabriel Brener, Oscar De La Hoya, Ben Guill and Jake Silverstein.