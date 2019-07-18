Trending Stories

P&G gives $529K to U.S. women World Cup champs for pay gap
Golden Tate: Matthew Stafford better than Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz
Cleveland Cavaliers to waive guard J.R. Smith
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber clubs walk-off homer vs. Reds
Former Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson says Super Bowl win is meaningless

Moments from golf's British Open

Message in a bottle travels from Michigan to Florida in 24 years
Report: Japanese sushi chef in North Korea seen alive and well
Elizabeth Warren reveals plan to rein in Wall Street, big banks
Former Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky signs with Phoenix Suns
Paul McCartney to adapt 'It's a Wonderful Life' as new musical
 
