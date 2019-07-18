Former Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky signs with Phoenix Suns

Former Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns signed veteran forward/center Frank Kaminsky III to a multi-year contract, the team announced.

Kaminsky averaged 9.8 points and four rebounds in 282 games with the Charlotte Hornets after he was the No. 9 overall pick in 2015. He shot a career-high 46.3 percent in 16.1 minutes per game last year.

"Frank is an exceptional shooter who will help us space the floor and give our guards more room to operate," general manager James Jones said in a news release. "His size and strong decision-making skills are also a great fit for the team we are building, so we are excited to welcome Frank to Phoenix."

The Suns did not release financial terms of the contract. Kaminsky made $3.6 million with the Hornets last year.

Kaminsky was the Hornets' sixth man for the last two years. He made 16 of his 23 career starts for the team during the 2016-17 season.

Phoenix went 19-63 last season. The Suns have not made the NBA playoffs since 2010.