Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists last season. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Former NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons has agreed to sign a max contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons, the No. 1 draft pick in 2016, will sign a five-year, $170 million contract with the Sixers, according to ESPN and The Athletic. The young guard averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 79 games last season.

The sides had until mid-October to finalize the extension of Simmons' rookie contract.

Simmons is the latest 76ers player to sign a long-term deal. All-Star center Joel Embiid received a five-year, $150 million max extension in 2017. The Sixers re-signed forward Tobias Harris to a five-year, $180 million contract last week.

Center Al Horford signed a four-year, $109 million contract with the 76ers when free agency opened June 30.

Simmons turns 22 on Saturday. He has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 160 career games.

Simmons averaged 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and six assists in 12 playoff games last season.