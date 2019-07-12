The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul (3) in a trade for All-Star Russell Westbrook. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul and his agent, Leon Rose, will meet with Thunder general manager Sam Presti in the coming days to organize a potential trade.

ESPN and The Athletic reported Paul, an eight-time All-Star, is not expected to play for the Thunder this season. The Thunder acquired Paul -- and four draft picks, including first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 -- in a trade with the Houston Rockets for All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook on Thursday.

Paul is eligible to be traded immediately. ESPN reported the Thunder would rather trade Paul than buy out his contract and have dead money on its books.

The Miami Heat remains a possibility for Paul, according to ESPN. Paul is owed $124 million over the next three seasons and the Heat can make financially make a trade work by sending Dion Waiters, Goran Dragic and James Johnson to the Thunder.

Miami also traded for Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler when free agency began last month.

Paul averaged a career-low 15.6 points in 58 games last season. His .479 shooting percentage was his lowest since only making .455 percent of his shots as a 21-year-old during the 2006-07 season.