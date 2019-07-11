Thunder to trade Russell Westbrook to Rockets for Chris Paul, picks

Oklahoma City Thunder star point guard Russell Westbrook (pictured) will reunite with former teammate and Houston Rockets star James Harden after the trade is finalized. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to trade superstar point guard Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal Thursday.

League sources told ESPN and the Houston Chronicle that the Thunder will send Westbrook to the Rockets in exchange for star guard Chris Paul, first-round draft picks in 2024 and 2026, and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti worked with Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, this week to work out a trade. Westbrook's preferred destination was Houston to reunite with former teammate James Harden, according to ESPN.

The Thunder drafted Harden with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Arizona State. He spent his first three seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Rockets on Oct. 27, 2012.

Oklahoma City made the postseason in each of Westbrook and Harden's first three seasons playing together. The duo advanced to the NBA Finals in their final season before Harden was traded, losing in five games to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

The Thunder have added eight first-round draft picks lined up through 2026 this off-season. Oklahoma City acquired the selections via the Paul George, Jerami Grant and Westbrook trades.