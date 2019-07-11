Phoenix Suns re-sign Kelly Oubre for $30M

The Washington Wizards traded Kelly Oubre Jr. (pictured) and Austin Rivers to the Phoenix Suns in December in exchange for Trevor Ariza. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns have re-signed Kelly Oubre Jr. with a two-year, $30 million contract.

Oubre's agent, Nima Namakian of BDA Sports, confirmed the deal Thursday. Oubre averaged a career-high 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 40 appearances last season for the Suns.

Phoenix acquired Oubre and teammate Austin Rivers from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Trevor Ariza as part of a December trade.

Oubre averaged 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 69 games between the two teams in 2018-19. He is averaging 9.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game through four NBA seasons.

The 6-foot-7 forward is set to hit the free agent market in 2021. Oubre, 25, sustained a thumb injury in March. The injury required surgery and ended his season early.