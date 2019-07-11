Marcus Morris shuns San Antonio Spurs, will sign with New York Knicks

Former Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris originally agreed to a contract with the San Antonio Spurs. The forward backed out of his commitment to the Spurs and will join the New York Knicks. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Free-agent forward Marcus Morris is signing with the New York Knicks after reneging on an agreement with the San Antonio Spurs.

League sources told ESPN and Newsday on Thursday that Morris agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract with the Knicks. The Knicks' offer caused the forward to back out of his agreed-upon deal with the Spurs, according to ESPN.

Morris originally agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Spurs last week. The team gave him over two days to reconsider his decommitment, according to ESPN. After Morris opted against joining San Antonio, the franchise withdrew its offer and reached a two-year deal with forward Trey Lyles.

Morris, 29, averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game with the Boston Celtics last season.

Lyles has split time with the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz in his first four NBA seasons. The 23-year-old big man averaged 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game with the Nuggets last season.