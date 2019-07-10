Shaun Livingston won three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors from 2014 to 2018. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors are expected to waive veteran guard Shaun Livingston to clear cap space.

Livingston, 33, has played with the Warriors since 2014. ESPN and The Athletic reported the Warriors are parting ways with Livingston because he is guaranteed $2 million of his $7.7 million salary for the 2019-20 season.

Livingston averaged 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season. He averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 assists over 367 games (15 starts) with Golden State the last five seasons.

Livingston is "determined to keep playing," according to ESPN.

The former No. 4 overall pick won three titles with the Warriors. He began his career with the Los Angeles Clippers before suffering a catastrophic knee injury midway through the 2006-07 season.

Livingston also has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Bobcats, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.