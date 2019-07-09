Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes gets thunderous dunk vs. Bulls

July 9 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes threw down one of the best dunks of the 2019 Summer League during a win against the Chicago Bulls.

The Texas Longhorns product when airborne with about six minutes remaining in the second quarter of the Pelicans' 109-72 victory Monday in Las Vegas. Fellow rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker dribbled near the 3-point arc and did a pick-and-roll with Hayes on the right sideline.

Alexander-Walker then used his left hand to throw the ball back to Hayes as the big man ran to the rim. Hayes caught the pass and elevated over the Bulls' Mychal Mulder, going high above the rim with his knees near Mulder's face.

Mulder fell to the floor as Hayes finished with a powerful one-handed slam.

Hayes had a game-high 28 points in the win. He also had four rebounds for the Pelicans. Mulder scored six points in the loss. Coby White led the Bulls with 25 points. Alexander-Walker chipped in 23 points and eight assists for the Pelicans.

Hayes, 19, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game in his lone season with the Longhorns.