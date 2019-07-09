NBA Board of Governors approve coaches' challenges for 2019-20 season

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been fined for criticizing NBA officials, but could have an opportunity to dispute their calls with the NBA's new challenge system. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- The NBA Board of Governors has approved a proposal allowing head coaches to challenge specific calls beginning this season.

ESPN and The Athletic reported Tuesday that coaches will be allowed to signal for replay reviews. Coaches are expected to be allowed to challenge called fouls, goaltending, basket interference and plays when the ball is knocked out of bounds.

Coaches can also challenge a personal foul charged to their team, ESPN reported.

The Board of Governors approved the NBA replay center's ability to trigger instant replay on certain shots. The replay center and in-game referees can review whether a shot is for two or three points and if a shot was made prior to or after the shot clock expired.

Coaches must have a timeout remaining to use a challenge. The coach must twirl his/her index finger toward the referee rather than throw a physical challenge flag as football coaches do.

The NBA G League has tested a similar version of the rule over the past two seasons.