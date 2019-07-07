San Antonio Spurs to sign former Boston Celtics F Marcus Morris

Former Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (13) will sign a two-year, $20 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs. File Photo by David Maxwell/EPA-EFE

July 7 (UPI) -- The San Antonio Spurs are signing former Boston Celtics forward and current free agent Marcus Morris.

Morris' agency, Klutch Sports, announced the move Saturday on Instagram. League sources told The Athletic that Morris agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract, with the second year being a player option.

Morris became an unrestricted free agent after finishing a four-year, $20 million deal with the Celtics last season. He spent the last two campaigns with the Celtics, who acquired him in a trade with the Detroit Pistons in 2017.

The 29-year-old forward averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 75 contests (53 starts) last season. He shot a career-high 44.7 percent from the field.

The Houston Rockets selected Morris in the first round (No. 14 overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft out of Kansas. In eight seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Pistons, Rockets and Celtics, he has averaged 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.