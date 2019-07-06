Pelicans' Zion Williamson ruled out for Summer League after knee injury

July 6 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the rest of NBA Summer League play after suffering a bruised knee.

Pelicans vice president David Griffin said Saturday the team has used "an abundance of caution" in deciding to sit Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in last month's NBA Draft.

"Zion will move forward from this incident without issue," Griffin said in a statement.

Williamson scored 11 points on nine shots and grabbed three rebounds in the Pelicans' 80-74 win over the New York Knicks in Las Vegas on Friday night. He missed the game's second half after suffering the knee injury.

The game was canceled with 7:53 left in the fourth quarter after a 7.1 earthquake centered in Ridgecrest, Calif., caused the overhead scoreboard and speakers to sway.

Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds with the Duke Blue Devils last year. He became just the third freshman ever to win the Naismith Men's Player of the Year Award.