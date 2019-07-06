Center DeMarcus Cousins agrees to sign with Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 games last season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN and The Athletic reported Cousins, a four-time NBA All-Star, will rejoin former New Orleans Pelicans teammate Anthony Davis with the Lakers. Agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN that Cousins is expected to sign a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Lakers.

Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 games with the Golden State Warriors last season. He missed the first half of the season recovering from a torn left Achilles he suffered with the Pelicans in 2018.

Cousins tore his left quadriceps in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals but returned for the NBA Finals. He had 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Golden State's Game 2 NBA Finals win in Toronto.

Cousins turns 29 in August. He has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds in 565 career games since debuting with the Sacramento Kings in 2010.

The Lakers have not made the NBA Playoffs since the 2012-13 season.