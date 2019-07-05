Washington Wizards to trade Dwight Howard to Memphis Grizzlies

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard (R) is being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for veteran forward C.J. Miles. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards agreed to trade veteran center Dwight Howard to the Memphis Grizzlies.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Friday that the Wizards are trading Howard to the Grizzlies in exchange for veteran forward C.J. Miles.

The deal saves the Grizzlies about $3.1 million in salary-cap space, according to ESPN. Memphis is expected to waive or trade Howard after the trade is finalized.

Howard averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in nine contests with the Wizards last season. The big man sat out a majority of the 2018-19 campaign after undergoing spinal surgery to relieve pain in his glutes.

The Orlando Magic selected Howard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He has averaged 17.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game across 15 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Wizards and Magic.

Miles averaged 6.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 53 contests between the Toronto Raptors and Grizzlies last season. Since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2005, he has spent time with the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Raptors and Grizzlies.