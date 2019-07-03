T.J. McConnell agrees to two-year contract with Indiana Pacers

July 3 (UPI) -- Former Philadelphia 76ers point guard T.J. McConnell agreed to a contract with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

League sources told ESPN and the Indianapolis Star that McConnell agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal to sign with the Pacers.

The 27-year-old guard leaves the 76ers after four seasons in Philadelphia. He joined the 76ers as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona in 2015 and gradually earned his way into the starting lineup, garnering 51 starts in the 2016-17 campaign.

McConnell averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 76 contests (three starts) last season. He has career averages of 6.4 points and 4.7 assists in his NBA career.

McConnell will join Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren, Jeremy Lamb and Edmond Sumner on the Pacers' revamped roster this off-season.