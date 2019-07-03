Jimmer Fredette leaves Golden State Warriors; could play overseas

Former Sacramento Kings guard Jimmer Fredette (7) joined the Golden State Warriors' summer league team this off-season. He played in two games before opting to leave the team. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Veteran guard Jimmer Fredette left the Golden State Warriors' summer league team and won't participate in the Las Vegas Summer League.

League sources told ESPN and the Mercury News on Wednesday that Fredette left the team to minimize the risk of injury while weighing his overseas options. An undisclosed amount of overseas clubs expressed interest in Fredette over the past week.

Fredette informed the Warriors about his decision after the team's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, according to ESPN. The guard wasn't with the team for their third and final game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

"I spoke with him [Tuesday] night," Warriors summer league head coach Aaron Miles said. "He said he wasn't ... was kind of over it. I guess his agent has spoken with our people, so I called him and thanked him for his time. His reasoning is his reasoning. I'm glad he had a chance to come and impact us."

RELATED Golden State Warriors to sign veteran Jimmer Fredette

Fredette played in the Warriors' first two games in the California Classic in Sacramento. He recorded 14 points and seven rebounds in Monday's opener against the Sacramento Kings. He was 2-for-6 and scored five points in 16 minutes during the team's loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old guard was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of BYU. In 241 career games between the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Kings, Fredette has averaged 6.0 points on 37.2 percent 3-point shooting.

Fredette led the Chinese Basketball Association with 36.9 points per game and set a CBA record with 219 3-pointers last season with the Shanghai Sharks.