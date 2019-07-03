July 3 (UPI) -- Free agent guard Rodney McGruder has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, he announced on social media.

McGruder spent the last three seasons with the Miami Heat. He averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 66 games (45 starts) last year.

McGruder is expected to sign a three-year, $15 million contract with the Clippers on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times and Yahoo! Sports.

"I am thankful for all of my family, friends and fans for supporting me through my journey!!" McGruder wrote on Twitter. "CLIPPER NATION LETS GET IT!!"

Miami waived McGruder on April 7 to get under the luxury tax. The Clippers grabbed him off waivers and were expected to re-sign him.

McGruder's contract does not affect the Clippers' cap space. Los Angeles is reportedly pursuing Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard in free agency.

McGruder has averaged 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 162 career games.