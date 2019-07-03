Detroit Pistons agree to two-year deal with veteran Markieff Morris

Former Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) averaged 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Wizards last season. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Former Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder veteran forward Markieff Morris agreed to a contract with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Morris agreed to a two-year deal with the Pistons. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The 29-year-old forward spent last season between the Wizards and Thunder. He averaged 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 58 contests (16 starts).

Before joining the Wizards in the 2015-16 campaign, Morris spent four-plus seasons with the Phoenix Suns. He averaged a career-best 15.3 points and 1.2 steals per game in 82 starts during the 2014-15 season in Phoenix.

The Suns originally selected the 6-foot-10 forward in the first round (No. 13 overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft out of Kansas. He was traded to the Wizards on Feb. 18, 2016.