Boban Marjanovic agrees to sign with Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanovic (R) spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Free agent center Boban Marjanovic has agreed to terms with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Athletic and The New York Times reported Wednesday that Marjanovic, 30, will sign a two-year, $7 million deal with the Mavericks. He cannot officially sign the contract until Saturday.

Marjanovic averaged a career-high 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 58 games (12 starts) with the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers last season.

Marjanovic has averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 assists in 186 career games. He began his career with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015 and joined the Detroit Pistons a year later.

Former Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy recently said at a coaches clinic in Serbia that Marjanovic is "the most unstoppable offensive player in the NBA right now."

"There's nothing anybody can do against him," Van Gundy said. "He's either gonna get a good shot or you're gonna foul him. That's it.