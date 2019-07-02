Kevin Durant (L) won two championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards during his three-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant's short tenure with the Golden State Warriors will result in his jersey hanging from the rafters, after the franchise announced its plans to retire his No. 35 jersey.

Warriors co-chairman and CEO Joe Lacob announced the move Monday.

"Three years ago, we were thrilled with the arrival of Kevin Durant, a transformative NBA player and one of the best to ever play the game," Lacob said. "He provided our fans and franchise with numerous highlights during his stay here -- two NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, three trips to the Finals, unparalleled efficiency -- and carried himself with class and dignity both on and off the court."

Durant, 30, joined the Warriors in 2016. He averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in his three seasons with the team. He also won two championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards. Durant's tenure with the Warriors ended with an injury forcing him out of the 2019 NBA Finals. On Sunday, He announced his decision to leave the franchise in order to join forces with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets next season.

RELATED Isaiah Thomas happy NBA is competitive again

The 10-time All-Star is expected to miss the entire 2019-2020 season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles.

"Today, as he starts a new chapter in his incredible career, we thank KD for all of his contributions, for being an integral part to one of the most prolific runs in NBA history and wish him well as he continues his Hall of Fame journey," Lacob said. "As long as I am Co-Chairman of this team, no player will ever wear No. 35 for the Warriors again."