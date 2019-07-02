Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney appeared in a career-high 80 games last season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Free agent center Kevon Looney has agreed to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.

Sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Looney agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract with the team Monday. Looney, 23, was the No. 30 overall pick by the Warriors in the 2015 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-9 role player averaged career-highs in points (6.3), rebounds (5.2), assists (1.5) and minutes (18.5) per game last season. Looney also appeared in a career-high 80 games and started a career-best 24 contests in 2018-2019.

Looney stepped in for an injured DeMarcus Cousins during the NBA Finals. He sustained an injury in Game 2, but returned for Game 4, before the Warriors fell to the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors made the decision to bring back Looney, while losing center Jordan Bell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in free agency.